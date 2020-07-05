Maybelle Mitchell Hawkinson IRMO - Private graveside service for Maybelle M. Hawkinson, 92, widow of Richard Hawkinson, will be held in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 10000 Broad River Road, Irmo, SC, with the Rev. Scott Holland officiating. Memorials may be made to her church. Maybelle died on June 29, 2020. She was a resident of Harbison Shores of Irmo. Born in Columbia on December 6, 1927 she was the daughter to late Leroy Mitchell and Gussie Hooker Mitchell Duckworth. She worked at Southern Bell for 25 years and retired from Illinois Bell in 1980. Surviving are her children, Donna and David Derrick, Earl and Wanda Craig; grandchildren, LeAnna and Brian Palluch; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Palluch; sister, Ruth "Sweetie" (Rod) Johnson; many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Dot Mitchell. She was predeceased by brother, Raif Carl Mitchell; sister, Joyce Mitchell Gibson; niece, Hope Gibson; and stepfather, Joe K. Duckworth. Maybelle was a wonderful and loving mother and MeMama. She was always kind and forgiving and will be greatly missed by all of us. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com