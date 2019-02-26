Mayo Heckle Bryant CAYCE - Mayo Heckle Bryant, 90 of Cayce entered her eternal home on February 24, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1928 in St. Matthews, SC. She was a daughter of the late Lewieda F. and Daisy Spigner Heckle. She was the widow of the late Joe Bryant. She was a very loyal and dedicated credit manager for PYA Food Service in Columbia for many years. A very active member of First Baptist Church of West Columbia, she served as church Treasurer and kept records for many years. Due to failing health she had to leave her beloved home in Cayce and move to the Presbyterian Community in Lexington. She is survived by her sister, Lois H. Inabinet; nephew, Billy Heckle; nieces, Donna H. (Ronnie) Barnes and Rosemary (Michael) Inabinet all of St. Matthews. She is also survived by her stepsons, Steven (Mary) and Charles Bryant, all of Columbia; and Step Great Grand Son, Justin Bryant. Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband and brother, Ray Heckle of St. Matthews. Funeral services will be held at The Chapel of Hope at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Columbia Presbyterian Community of South Carolina, 700 DeVega Dr., Lexington, SC 29073. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2019