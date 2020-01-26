SGM McArthur Ferguson LEXINGTON - McArthur "Mac" Ferguson passed from this earth on January 15, 2020 in Warrior's Walk at Columbia VA Hospital. He was born on August 16, 1943 in Marvell, AR to Bert and Mattie Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy; son, Mitchell and granddaughter, Ashleigh of Lexington, SC; 2 grandsons, Chase of Camp Lejuene, NC and Skyy of Lexington, SC; 2 great-grandchildren, Emarie and Marleigh of Lexington, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. Mac retired as SGM at Fort Jackson in 1981. A memorial service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be 1:00 pm Wednesday January 29, 2020 with Full Military Honors. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020