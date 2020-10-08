1/1
McArthur Settles
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share McArthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McArthur Settles
February 6, 1944 - October 3, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. McArthur Settles
Columbia, SC: Mr. McArthur Settles, 76, of 9428 Highgate Road passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Edgefield County, SC, February 6, 1944, son of the late Orlander and Maggie Lanier Settles. He was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship and the owner of Settles Beauty Supply, Columbia,SC.
He is survived by; his wife, Bernice P. Settles of the home; sons, Ricky (Pamela) Settles, Boston, MA, McArthur (Lisa) Settles, Jr., Ronald Tobias Settles and Ruben Rashid Settles all of Columbia, SC; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Navon (Betty) Settles of Edgefield, SC, Ronnie (Annie) Settles and Jerome (Linda) Settles both of Columbia, SC; sisters, Barbara (Landrum) Patten of Columbia, SC, Blandenia (William) Fuller and Debra S. White of Edgefield, SC and Syneta S. Gilchrist of Greenwood, SC; and other relatives.
Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, 10/9/20 at Palmetto Cemetery 5102 Fairfield Road, Columbia, SC. Public viewing 1-7 pm Thursday 10/8/20 at the funeral home.
Butler & Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the Settles family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Butler and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Palmetto Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler and Sons Funeral Home
306 N. Bouknight Ferry Rd
Saluda , SC 29138
864-445-2623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved