McArthur Settles

February 6, 1944 - October 3, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. McArthur Settles

Columbia, SC: Mr. McArthur Settles, 76, of 9428 Highgate Road passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Edgefield County, SC, February 6, 1944, son of the late Orlander and Maggie Lanier Settles. He was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship and the owner of Settles Beauty Supply, Columbia,SC.

He is survived by; his wife, Bernice P. Settles of the home; sons, Ricky (Pamela) Settles, Boston, MA, McArthur (Lisa) Settles, Jr., Ronald Tobias Settles and Ruben Rashid Settles all of Columbia, SC; 15 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Navon (Betty) Settles of Edgefield, SC, Ronnie (Annie) Settles and Jerome (Linda) Settles both of Columbia, SC; sisters, Barbara (Landrum) Patten of Columbia, SC, Blandenia (William) Fuller and Debra S. White of Edgefield, SC and Syneta S. Gilchrist of Greenwood, SC; and other relatives.

Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday, 10/9/20 at Palmetto Cemetery 5102 Fairfield Road, Columbia, SC. Public viewing 1-7 pm Thursday 10/8/20 at the funeral home.

Butler & Sons Funeral Home, Saluda, SC is assisting the Settles family.





