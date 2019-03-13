McCoy Hendrix, Jr. RIDGE SPRING - Funeral Services for McCoy Hendrix, Jr., 84, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Ridge Spring Baptist Church with Rev. John Chambers, Rev. Bobby Jackson, and Rev. Lee Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridge Spring Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Memorials may be made to Ridge Spring Baptist Church, P.O. Box 364, Ridge Spring, SC 29129. Mr. Hendrix passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in Saluda County, he was a son of the late McCoy, Sr. and Pauline Williams Hendrix. He was a member of Ridge Spring Baptist Church, was a former member of the Ridge Spring Masonic Lodge, Jaycees, and the RSVFD. He retired from the Savannah River Plant and retired from the SC Army National Guard. Surviving are his wife, Ilka Y. Hendrix; sons, Larry (Karen) and Wayne (Ruby) Hendrix; brothers, Tom (Judy) and Mickey (Jane) Hendrix. He was predeceased by his first wife, Lila Hendrix and a brother, David Hendrix. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019