McKinley Scott, Jr. COLUMBIA - Deacon McKinley Scott, Jr. departed in the early morning of Wednesday, April 11, 2019 at the Wm. Bryan Veterans Community Life Center, He was affectionately known as "Bubba" born October 25, 1921 in the town of Eastover, SC as the oldest child of the late McKinley Scott, Sr. and Elease House Scott. He was educated in the public schools of Richland County. He was employed with Langley Construction Company, Columbia, SC as a foreman for many years. He notably served from 1945 to 1946 in the United States Navy during World War II. At an early age, he joined the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Eastover, SC where he served as a loyal church member/supporter, trustee, and Deacon. He leaves to cherish his precious memories; sons, William (Linda) Scott, Karl Scott, Norman Scott, Marion Scott, and James (Sally) Sumpter; daughters, Wanda Scott-Kinney and Loretta Scott; Gloria Taylor Portwine; a daughter-in-law, Bernice Scott. He will also be deeply missed by his brothers Rudolph Scott and Willie Scott; sisters-in-law; brother-in law; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of loving relatives and friends who will truly miss him. The life of a loved one who leaves a heritage of loving memories. The homegoing service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 12:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 128 Mount Zion Church Rd., Eastover, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting

