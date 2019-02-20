McKinley Mack Weaver COLUMBIA - Funeral services for McKinley Mack Weaver will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Bethel AME Church in Columbia, SC, with internment to follow at Jerusalem AME Church in Hemingway, SC. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6-8 at Palmer Memorial Chapel and the public may view Wednesday 1-8 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again Thursday from 10 AM until the hour of service. McKinley Mack Weaver transitioned on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Prisma Baptist in Columbia. Born in Hemingway, SC, he was the son of the late Rev. Mack W. and Elsie Davis Weaver. Educated in Williamsburg County Public Schools, he later served his nation in the United States Army. Surviving are his two daughter: Monique Weaver Williamson and Diane C. (Otto) Williams; four grandchildren; eight siblings; and other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019