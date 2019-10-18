Medoweise Gillam Dickinson BARNWELL SC - Medoweise Gillam Dickinson, 84, passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Medoweise was born in Prosperity SC on March 4, 1935. She was the daughter of the late James Earl and Lovie Pooser Gillam. She was retired office manager for SCE&G in Blackville SC and had worked for The Bank of Barnwell for a number of years. She was a member of Hagood Ave. Baptist Church. She was an avid Clemson Tiger fan. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday October 18, 2019 in the Hagood Ave. Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Catoe officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnwell Co. Memorial Cemetery at the airport. The family will receive friend at the church one hour prior to the services. Survivors include her children, Pam (Wesley) Zissett of Norway SC, Howard "Tad" (Julia) Dickinson and Gordon "Gordy" (Beth) Dickinson of Barnwell SC; grandchildren, Eric and Brantley Dickinson and a sister in law, Billie Dickinson Dobbs of Denmark. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Howard Gordon Dickinson Jr. Please sign our online register at molefh.com
Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2019