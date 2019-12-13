Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Montalbano Cooper. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melba Montalbano Cooper SUMTER, SC - Melba Montalbano Cooper, 98, widow of Ransom Cooper, Sr., died Monday, December 9, 2019, in Lexington, SC. Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late James Montalbano and Lena Wise Montalbano Watson. Mrs. Cooper was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church and was a very active member of the Joy Sunday School Class. She was a graduate of the Sumter Girls High School and was retired from Sears Roebuck. She was also a member of the Sumter Iris Garden Club. Surviving are a son, Ransom Cooper, Jr. (Sibyl) of Lexington; a daughter, Patricia Cooper Dase of Greenville; five grandchildren, Jason Cooper, Rachel Cooper, Joel Cooper, Bryan Dase (Shay), and Greg Dase; eight great-grandchildren, Shelby and Camden Cooper, Layla, Hunter, Tyler, Alyssa, and Mallory Dase, and Anna Reese Rankin; four step-grandchildren, John Katsos (Cricket), Charlotte Robinson (Tommy), Scott Katsos (Leigh), and Christina Reynolds; eight step-great-grandchildren, Emily, Samantha, and Michael Katsos, Frankie, Michael, Preston, and Ashley Sansone and Justine Torrence. She was preceded in death by two brothers, James Montalbano and William Montalbano and a sister, Frances Owens. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Shumake officiating. Burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. Sunday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to

