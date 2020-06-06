Melbourne E. Clarke, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - Melbourne E. Clarke, Sr., 87, of West Columbia, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born May 6, 1933, in Blenheim, SC, he was the son of the late Ansel Earl and Hattie Kersey Clarke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lelia Doris Sanders Clarke, as well as his siblings, Carrol O. Clark, Dorothy Clark Webster, and Jerry Wayne Clark. Mr. Clarke was raised in Blenheim and spent much of his life in West Columbia. He was a US Army veteran that proudly served his country during the Korean War. Mr. Clarke was a founding member of Northwood Baptist and Saluda River Baptist Church. He loved his church and was very involved with their activities. Throughout the years, Mr. Clarke taught Sunday school for over 50 years, served as a Deacon, Chair of Deacons, and served on countless committees. In the community, he was a member and former President of the Executive Association of Greater Columbia, Five Points Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow recipient and Service Above Self Award recipient, A member of Gideons International for 40 years, and a 32nd Degree Mason-Scottish Rite. Mr. Clarke was the Owner and Operator of Service Printing in Columbia. A true family owned business, all three of Mr. Clarke's children continue to maintain the company's core value set of honesty, integrity, partnership, and commitment. Mr. Clarke established the best financially managed and most financially sound printers in South Carolina. With hard work and dedication, Mr. Clarke secured dedicated clients nationally in the map industry, advertising agencies, businesses, banks, colleges and universities, other printers, graphic designers, publications, and brokers. Survivors include his children, Mel E. Clarke, Jr. (Diane) of Orangeburg, SC, James Michael "Mike" Clarke (Donna W.) of Gilbert, SC, and Melissa C. Drafts (Jeff) of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Chelsea Clarke Day (Rob), Ashlyn C. Lander (Bill), Derek Drafts (Malea), Kayla D. Guess (Trey), Parker J. Clarke, Preston M. Clarke, Chris Bair (Melissa), and Jason Bair (Caryn); great grandchildren, J.D., Annalise, Wrenley, Mary Ellen, Lily Kate, Tallyn, Nathan, Noah, and Sam; siblings, Ansel Everette Clark (Nancy), John Larry Clark (Dee), Harriet Clark Herndon (Ronnie), and Iris Clark Powers; as well as his special companion, Jimmie Cobb. The funeral service for Mr. Clarke will be held 2:30 o'clock, Sunday, June 7th, at Saluda River Baptist Church with Dr. Charles Westbrook officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Woodridge Memorial Park. For those individuals unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at ShivesFuneralHome.com by visiting his tribute wall. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 o'clock Saturday at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memorials may be sent to at Saluda River Baptist Church, 3459 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting ShivesFuneralHome .com.
Published in The State on Jun. 6, 2020.