Meldred Elizabeth Steadman Taylor CHAPIN - Meldred Elizabeth Steadman Taylor, daughter of the late Joseph Earle and Sallie DeLoache Steadman, passed away on February 6, 2020. She was born May 2, 1921, in Charleston, South Carolina but grew up in Washington, DC. Elizabeth graduated with Honors from Eastern High School and worked as a stenographer for the FBI during WWII. In Washington, she met and married her late husband of seventy-two years, US Navy Chief Warrant Officer III Floyd William Taylor. After her husband retired in 1959, the family moved from Key West, Florida to Saluda, South Carolina. She was a member of Emory United Methodist Church in Saluda for twenty years and worked for the US Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Services as an Administrative Clerk. In 1979 the family moved to West Columbia, South Carolina. She was a faithful member of Platt Springs United Methodist Church and the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased in death by a sister, a brother, a daughter Joanne E. Ouzts (William), a son-in-law, Lewis B. Bonyne (Kathleen), and a grandson Christopher Bonyne. Surviving are a daughter Kathleen Bonyne and a son Lieutenant Colonel Joseph R. Taylor, US Army Retired (Julia), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15th at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia. The family will receive friends on Saturday 10:00 AM prior to service. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Platt Springs United Methodist Church, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169 or a . Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020