Melinda Mangum Scarborough LEXINGTON Melinda Mangum Scarborough, 62, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born October 12, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Charles Edgar Mangum and Dorothy Strawn Mangum. She graduated from Airport High School and worked in medical records and in pharmacy at the Palmetto Health Hospitals. Her greatest passion was for all types of music. Mrs. Scarborough is survived by her step-daughter, Tracy L. Scarborough; son-in-law, Thomas S. Nielsen and granddaughter, Veronica Harleigh Nielsen of Redondo Beach, CA; her nephew, Austin Huckabee and his wife, Erica, and their children, Christian, Hadley, and Connor of Belton, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edward Scarborough; sister, Cynthia Mangum Monenschein and brothers, Robert Mangum and Charles Mangum. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home with interment to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Melinda Mangum Scarborough LEXINGTON Melinda Mangum Scarborough, 62, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born October 12, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Charles Edgar Mangum and Dorothy Strawn Mangum. She graduated from Airport High School and worked in medical records and in pharmacy at the Palmetto Health Hospitals. Her greatest passion was for all types of music. Mrs. Scarborough is survived by her step-daughter, Tracy L. Scarborough; son-in-law, Thomas S. Nielsen and granddaughter, Veronica Harleigh Nielsen of Redondo Beach, CA; her nephew, Austin Huckabee and his wife, Erica, and their children, Christian, Hadley, and Connor of Belton, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edward Scarborough; sister, Cynthia Mangum Monenschein and brothers, Robert Mangum and Charles Mangum. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home with interment to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2019

