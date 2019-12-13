Melinda Courtney HARTSVILLE, SC - Graveside services for Ms. Melinda Renee Courtney, 62, will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at Darlington Memory Gardens. The Rev. Lin Kirkman will officiate. Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home is serving the family. Ms. Courtney entered into rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in Florence County, SC, she was a daughter of the late George A. Courtney, Jr. and the late Sara Byrd Courtney. Surviving are her sister, Judy (Wiley) Belew; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in The State on Dec. 13, 2019