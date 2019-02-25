Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melinda McLeod. View Sign

Melinda Joyce McLeod WEST COLUMBIA - Melinda Joyce McLeod of West Columbia SC, daughter of James C. McLeod and Joyce A. Russell, went to join our father in heaven on February 24th 2019. She was proceeded in death by a nephew, Jamie Galloway. Surviving, a loving boyfriend, Skip McQuatters, and her precious dog, Coco, two sisters, Julie Kirby and Kathy Polk, both of West Columbia, a niece, Alicia Russell and a nephew, Tyler Kirby, two great nieces, Mariah Felder and Aurora Kirby, three great nephews, Eli Felder, James Galloway and Kolby Galloway. A daughter, Miranda Moore, two grandchildren, Lane and Montanna Moore. Mindy was a loving, caring person and will be truly missed. In death, as in life, Mindy was always helping someone therefore, she has donated her body to science and there will be no funeral services.

