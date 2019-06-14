Melissa Dawson Courtney IRMO - Melissa Dawson Courtney, 46, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church with Rev. John Trump officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Born in Georgetown on February 5, 1973, she was the only daughter of Harry Eaton Dawson III and Katherine B Barnes. Melissa will be greatly missed by all who loved her, especially her mother, Kathy B. Barnes (Sandy Barnes) of Rock Hill, her father, Harry E. Dawson III (Vicki Murril)of Camden; her son, Jeffery LUKE Courtney of Chapin; also LUKE's father, Jeffery Frank Courtney of Chapin, and Jeff's mother, Sybil Long of Columbia, S.C. She will also be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. For full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on June 14, 2019