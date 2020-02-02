Melissa "Diane" Eckman LEXINGTON - Services for Melissa "Diane" Eckman, 62, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the funeral home. Survivors include her daughters Shanna Shealy (Curtis), Brittney Corder (Jason), grandchildren Rocky, Jazmyn, Austin, siblings Debbie Garner, Terri Moorer (Kenny), Sherrie Morey (Tom), Joey Shealy (Jane), stepmother Arlene Shealy, numerous nieces and nephews and an abundance of "adopted" children. She was predeceased by her brother Larry Shealy, her father Osborne Keifer Shealy, mother Dorothy Mae Risinger Shealy and her beloved husband Shane Eckman. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020