Melody Dawn Sox Hughes WEST COLUMBIA Melody Dawn Sox Hughes, 45, was born February 13, 1974 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was the daughter of Carolyn Japart Sox and the late Donnie K. Sox. Mrs. Hughes was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She is survived by her estranged husband, Thomas Hughes, Jr. of West Columbia; sons, Stone and Dee Hughes of West Columbia; mother, Carolyn Sox of West Columbia; sisters, Anita Sox, Vicki Maxheimer, Tammy White and brothers, Scott Cato, Larry Cato, Scottie Sox and Wally Sox. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169.
