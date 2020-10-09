1/1
Melton L. Jeffcoat
1940 - 2020
Melton L. Jeffcoat
September 11, 1940 - October 4, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Melton "Jeff" Lewis Jeffcoat, 80, died at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Charlotte Gordon Jeffcoat; daughters Kathy Girod (Allen), Cheryl Qallab, and Jan Boyter (Jerry); grandchildren Heather Larsen, Brandon Schofield, Shannon Schofield, Charles Clark, and Tabatha Leard; 3 great-grandchildren; brother John Jeffcoat; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Columbia, SC on September 11, 1940, Jeff was predeceased by his parents Charles H. Jeffcoat, Sr. and Thelma Anne Knox; step-father Howard Higgins; and brothers Charles H. Jeffcoat, Jr., and Robert F. Jeffcoat. Jeff proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, during which he was stationed in Thailand, Hawaii, and Germany; he retired to Myrtle Beach in 1985. He loved country music, crossword puzzles, and being an Opa. Visitation will be from noon until 1 pm October 9, 2020 at Myrtle Beach Funeral Home, followed by a private service at 1 pm. Entombment with military honors will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).


Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
Funeral services provided by
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
October 8, 2020
You are all in our prayers as you go through this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the entire family, especially throughout the day tomorrow. Praying for peace in your hearts and comfort.
Ellen Duffy
Friend
