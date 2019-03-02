Mr. Melvin S. Abel DALLAS, TX Funeral Services for Melvin Stuart Abel will be held noon (viewing 11:00 am) today, in the St. Paul Baptist Church, 4517 North Main Street, with burial in Palmetto Cemetery. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, is in charge. He was born on April 17, 1929 in Columbia, SC to the late Jepsie and Ira Bookert Abel. He peacefully departed this life on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. As a licensed tailor he operated a small business in Columbia before joining Lourie's Department Store where he worked for over 30 years. Melvin leaves to mourn his passing: two daughters, Tami L. Abel of Dallas, TX, and Teri O. Abel of Columbia, SC; one sister, Marian Abel Jones of Dallas, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences for Mr. Abel can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2019