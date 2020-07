Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Melvin's life story with friends and family

Share Melvin's life story with friends and family

Melvin Adams COLUMBIA - Melvin Adams, 66, was called home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Melvin Adams is survived by his wife, Janie S. Adams; brothers, Doctor (Dianne) Adams, Jr, Anthony (Erlene) Adams, Gregory (Pauline) Adams, Sr and other loving relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store