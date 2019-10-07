Melvin L. Butler SUMTER - The Reverend Melvin L. Butler was born on April 16, 1948 to the late Rev. Norman F., Sr. and Gardenia Thompson Butler. He departed this life on October 1, 2019. Rev. Butler was a graduate of Morris College in Sumter, SC. He received his theological education from Duke University Divinity School (Durham, NC) and Interdenominational Theological Seminary (Atlanta, GA). Rev. Butler was licensed to preach at Trinity Baptist Church at the age of 14 and was ordained at the age of 17. He had an extensive career as a pastor, serving at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Alcolu, SC, Darian Baptist Church in Pelion, SC, Salem and Wesley United Methodist Churches in Florence, SC and Easley Chapel and John Wesley United Methodist Churches in Easley, SC. Rev. Butler was married to Patricia A. Hampton Butler and together they parented two children. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Patricia Butler; two children Yolanda Hampton-Jones and Melvin Landwell Butler; four siblings: Norman F. Butler II, Rev. Mazie Butler Ferguson, Esq., Dr. Floydetta Baker Young, and Mecklenburg Commissioner Ella Butler Scarborough; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Salem Chapel & Heritage Center 101 South Salem Avenue Sumter, SC 29150, with Rev. Dr. Anthony McCullom Officiating and Rev. Lei F. Washington, Eulogist. Family will receive friends at the home, 4809 Brenthaven Road Columbia, SC 29206. Job's Mortuary, Inc., 312 S. Main Street Sumter, is in charge of arrangements. Online memorials may be sent to the family at: [email protected] or visit us on the web at: www.jobsmortuary.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 7, 2019