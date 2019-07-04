Melvin Clyde Horton, Jr. CAYCE - Melvin Clyde Horton, Jr., 54, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born June 24, 1965, in Columbia to Julia Aiken and the late Melvin Clyde Horton, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Caroline; sister, Dawn; many pets; and friends beyond measure. Clyde served in the South Carolina Highway Patrol, was an avid animal lover, auto enthusiast, and never met a stranger. Clyde was a member of the CWC Masons, Iron Warriors MC, and owned Shooters Grill & Pub. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State St, West Columbia, SC, with burial to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W Dunbar Rd, West Columbia, SC. Memorial contributions may be made to SC Troopers Association, 4961 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29212. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 4, 2019