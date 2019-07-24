Camden - Melvin Harris, 83 of Camden, SC died Thursday July 18, 2019. Mel was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a Mason, Shriner and retired from DuPont Corp with 30 years of service.Survivors include his wife, Kaye, sons, Richard and Robert, both of Camden and twin brother, Marvin (Loretta) of Evansville, IN.Graveside services and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Pence Springs, WV.
Published in The State on July 24, 2019