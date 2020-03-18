Melvin Holley Sease GILBERT Melvin Holley Sease, 83, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born on February 13, 1937 to the late Cecil and Virgie Sease. Melvin founded Melvin H. Sease Builders and managed the company for 25 years before switching careers to a flea market tool business which he operated for 14 years. After his retirement, Melvin and his wife of 64 years, Clara, traveled through all of the lower 48 states and parts of Canada on their trike. They were members of the Gold Wing Riders Association Chapter B and were named "Couple of the Year" in 2015. Melvin enjoyed riding in many of the local town parades on his John Deere Tractor. He is survived by his wife, Clara Kyzer Sease; sons, Michael (Joyce), Glenn (Reneé), George (Donna); 6 grandchildren; 8 great granddaughters; sisters, Marilyn Casey and Betty Wingard; and brothers, Rogers and Richard Sease. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph and Nelson Sease. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 19 th at Ridge Crest Memorial Park in Batesburg, SC with Pastor Drew Martin officiating. Due to the current health concerns, the service will be restricted to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2020