Melvin Whittle LEXINGTON - Services for Melvin Whittle, 86, will be conducted 3pm Thursday November 14, 2019 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church 1273 Calks Ferry Rd. Lexington, SC 29072. Mr. Whittle passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Leesville, SC, he was the son of the late Otis and Blanche Anderson Whittle. He was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, retired from Southeastern Freight Lines, a farmer, and a Korean War Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn McCartha Whittle; sons, Wayne (Susan) and Doug (Beth); daughters, Sandra Page (Jeff) and Wanda Shealy (James); grandchildren, Jamie Shumpert (Roger), Amanda Hicks (Michael), Matthew Porth (Christa), Lisa Buzhardt (Brit), Tiffany Shealy, Garrett, Alyssa, Meghan and Abby Whittle; and 9 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Gary Whittle and 1 great grandchild.
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019