Melvina Scott Macon EASTOVER Funeral service for Ms. Melvina Scott Macon, 93, will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12 Noon) Sunday at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 8801 Bluff Road, Eastover. Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing for Ms. Macon will be held from 1:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her children, Dorothy (Moses) Bates, Robert (Janice) Macon, and James C. (Henrietta) Macon; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Ms. Macon can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 24, 2019