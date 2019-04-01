Mendal Price GILBERT - Services for Merritt Mendal Price, 80, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Phillip Coggins officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Priceville Rd Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 246 St. Paul's Church Rd., Gilbert SC 29054 or Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Mr. Price passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born in Gilbert, he was a son of the late David Woodrow and Marjorie Sease Price. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, B-L Masonic Lodge #138, Scottish Rite, Shriners, and an Army Veteran. He was a professional truck driver for over 50 years driving for Fuller, Thurston, Brown, Gulbrandsen, and retiring from WP Rawl. Surviving are his wife Judy Fallaw Price; daughter, Rhonda Taylor, son, Woodrow 'Woody" Price (Donna Lybrand); brothers, Wilton, Orin and Landis (Sheryl) Price; sister, Thresechia Navarro (Tommy Windsor); grandsons, Thompson and Maddux Taylor. He was predeceased by a daughter, Greta E. Price, son-in-law, Barrett Taylor and brother, Sease Price. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Therapists, Nurses and Staff of Lexington Cardiology, Carolina Pulmonary, Kindred at Home, Sandhills Family Practice, LMC, Compassionate Care and Agape Hospices. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
