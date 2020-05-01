Mercidese Thomas
Mercidese Thomas JENKINSVILLE - Mercidese Thomas, 72, Jenkinsville, SC Mercidese Thomas affectionately known as Mercy was born on September 30, 1947. She was called on on April 28, 2020. Mercy devoted many years in the banking industry. She retired in 2003 as senior vice president. Those left to cherish her memories, Her daughter, Tia (Carlos) Wright; Her son, Ernest "Trey" Owens, III; siblings Fred (Deborah) Pearson, Jr; Pam (Ronley) Williams; Marvy (James) Moore and Vincent (Renetta) Pearson; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives who will miss her dearly.

Published in The State on May 1, 2020.
