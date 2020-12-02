Merida Moser
June 24, 1935 - November 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Merida (Fowler) Moser, 85, the wife of the late LtCol. Wendell C. Moser USAF (Ret), passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home in Columbia, SC. Born in Greenville County, SC on June 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Berry Franklin Fowler and Estelle (Harper) Fowler. Shortly after graduating Parker High School in 1953, she married Wendell and away they went on a whirlwind adventure as an Air Force family, living in multiple duties stations across the country in addition to living seven and a half years in Japan. At the end of their military career, the family settled in Camden, SC.
She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Moser) Graham and her husband Charlie Graham of Virginia; son, Major William Moser USMC (Ret) and his wife Tracy Moser of Lexington, SC; daughter, Lisa (Moser) Adams of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Thomas Taylor, Justin Moser, Geoffrey Moser and his wife Sarah of Summerville, SC, Matthew Moser and his wife Anna of Camden, SC , Morgan Adams of Texas, Sydney Adams of Costa Rica, and Harper Moser of Lexington, SC.
Merida was predeceased by her son Wendell C. Moser, Jr. and his wife Barbara Moser of Darlington, SC; brother Milton Fowler and his wife Jackie Fowler of Greenville, SC.; her brother-in-law Heyward Moser and his wife Marylyn (Lefvendahl) Moser of Chester, SC; and grandson, Christopher Taylor.
A Graveside Service for family members will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC at 11 AM on Thursday, December 3rd.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to www.heartofhospicefoundation.net/our-impact
