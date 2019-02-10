Merita Hough GASTON - Merita (Rita) Hough, 80, of Gaston, South Carolina ended a courageous battle with cancer on February 7, 2019 and is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ. Born on January 21, 1939 in Moncks Corner, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lilly Clark. She was a retired custodian at White Knoll Middle School and a member of the Swansea Church of God. Rita is survived by her devoted daughter, Tonie Miranda (Michael) of Irmo, SC; daughter, Wanda Passarello of Gaston; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and other family. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneralhome.com.
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2019