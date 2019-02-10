Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Merita Hough GASTON - Merita (Rita) Hough, 80, of Gaston, South Carolina ended a courageous battle with cancer on February 7, 2019 and is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ. Born on January 21, 1939 in Moncks Corner, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lilly Clark. She was a retired custodian at White Knoll Middle School and a member of the Swansea Church of God. Rita is survived by her devoted daughter, Tonie Miranda (Michael) of Irmo, SC; daughter, Wanda Passarello of Gaston; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and other family. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Merita Hough GASTON - Merita (Rita) Hough, 80, of Gaston, South Carolina ended a courageous battle with cancer on February 7, 2019 and is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ. Born on January 21, 1939 in Moncks Corner, SC, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lilly Clark. She was a retired custodian at White Knoll Middle School and a member of the Swansea Church of God. Rita is survived by her devoted daughter, Tonie Miranda (Michael) of Irmo, SC; daughter, Wanda Passarello of Gaston; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and other family. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

(803) 764-9631 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close