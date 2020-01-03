Meritta Branham ELGIN Mrs. Meritta Branham, 84, of Elgin, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born November 5, 1935, in Blythewood, SC. Mrs. Branham formerly attended Sandy Level Baptist Church, adored taking care of her four boys, and enjoying eating. Survivors include her only surviving son, Justin Clyde Branham (Cindy); granddaughter, Jessica Branham; as well as her great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bridget. Mrs. Branham was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Branham; three of her sons, Robert Lee, Gerald Dean and Gary Glen Branham; and her brother. A visitation to remember Mrs. Branham's life will be held from 3 until 5 o'clock, Sunday, January 5 th , at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Kershaw County Humane Society, 128 Black River Rd. Camden, SC 29020 or to the American Diabetes Association, 107 Westpark Blvd., suite #220, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020