Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merll Truesdale. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Send Flowers Obituary

Merll Clyburn Truesdale COLUMBIA Merll Clyburn Truesdale, 64, died in the first hour of Earth Day, April 22, 2019; a fitting date for the longtime environmental and anti-nuclear activist. The lifelong Columbia resident was the only child of the late Eve S. and L.C. Truesdale. A 1973 Spring Valley graduate, Merll studied political science at Midlands Tech, where he served a term as student body President. He was well read and a history buff; a radical thinker who loved and loathed politics, a harmonica-blowing bluesman with a deep and eclectic appreciation of music. Merll worked on various political campaigns, and was a VISTA volunteer during the Carter administration. He helped establish the Grass Works Organizing Workshop in Columbia. GROW was a self-sustaining HQ for radical activists; running a caf‚, a print shop and the alternative newspaper POINT. He helped establish Columbia's first food bank, and volunteered at the GROW Food Co-op that served Lower Richland for nearly four decades. Over the years, GROW housed folks down on their luck, but Merll was the only full-time resident, occupying an upstairs room until the building was sold in 2000. While Merll never married, he had a family of friends he collected over the years, and sustained across several states. He was also dog father to pit bull rescues Winston, Ruby and Grendel. Friends will gather on Saturday, April 27, 2019, to celebrate Merll's life with a potluck between 6:00 PM 8:00 PM in the backyard at 2025 Marion Street in Columbia. All are welcome. Donations, in Merll's name, may be made to any no-kill animal shelter, or the Modjeska Simkins School scholarship fund, c/o SC Progressive Network, PO Box 8325, Columbia, SC 29202-8325. Merll's full obituary and condolences are available at SCProgBlog, or

Merll Clyburn Truesdale COLUMBIA Merll Clyburn Truesdale, 64, died in the first hour of Earth Day, April 22, 2019; a fitting date for the longtime environmental and anti-nuclear activist. The lifelong Columbia resident was the only child of the late Eve S. and L.C. Truesdale. A 1973 Spring Valley graduate, Merll studied political science at Midlands Tech, where he served a term as student body President. He was well read and a history buff; a radical thinker who loved and loathed politics, a harmonica-blowing bluesman with a deep and eclectic appreciation of music. Merll worked on various political campaigns, and was a VISTA volunteer during the Carter administration. He helped establish the Grass Works Organizing Workshop in Columbia. GROW was a self-sustaining HQ for radical activists; running a caf‚, a print shop and the alternative newspaper POINT. He helped establish Columbia's first food bank, and volunteered at the GROW Food Co-op that served Lower Richland for nearly four decades. Over the years, GROW housed folks down on their luck, but Merll was the only full-time resident, occupying an upstairs room until the building was sold in 2000. While Merll never married, he had a family of friends he collected over the years, and sustained across several states. He was also dog father to pit bull rescues Winston, Ruby and Grendel. Friends will gather on Saturday, April 27, 2019, to celebrate Merll's life with a potluck between 6:00 PM 8:00 PM in the backyard at 2025 Marion Street in Columbia. All are welcome. Donations, in Merll's name, may be made to any no-kill animal shelter, or the Modjeska Simkins School scholarship fund, c/o SC Progressive Network, PO Box 8325, Columbia, SC 29202-8325. Merll's full obituary and condolences are available at SCProgBlog, or www.woodridgefuneralhome.com Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close