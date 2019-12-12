Merry Christmas Hall Kneece BATESBURG - Merry Christmas Hall Kneece, 76, received her wings December 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, December 12, at Old Samaria Baptist Church with interment in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Barry Anderson officiating. Active pallbearers will be Austin Jones, Andrew Kneece, Greg Jones, Mike Jones, William Ketcham, Woody Hall and Phoenix Hall. Mrs. Kneece was born in Batesburg, SC, daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Hall and Willie Mae Fallaw Hall. She was a devoted Christian who loved her family very much. Mrs. Kneece spent many years welding and working as a hair dresser. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, James Alvin (Janice) Jones, Jr, James Allen (Linda) Jones; Stevie Ray (Jessica) Wood; brother, Starett Wilson (Rachel) Hall; grandchildren, Greg (Kelli) Jones; Mike (Brittany) Jones; Austin (Clarissa) Jones; Trista (Andrew) Kneece; Savannah, Chelsey and Trever Wood; Danelle Biller; and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Oneal Wood. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Samaria Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019