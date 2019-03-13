Merry Gale Hewett LEXINGTON - Merry Gale Tanner Hewett, 70, of Lexington, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born in Hemingway, SC. Merry graduated from Pleasant Hill High School and was a registered X-Ray Technician, receiving her certification from Baptist Hospital in 1969. She retired from USC Orthopedics. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roy Hewett; daughter, Amy (Timothy) Fenegan; son, Ryan Hewett; four grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Dianne (Mike) Lewis; Lori (Jerry) Poston; brother Charles (Cecelia) Tanner, all of Hemingway, SC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Flint and Lucille Spigner Tanner. She was a member of Saluda River Baptist Church. Services will be held Friday, March 15th, 1:00 pm, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 609 Northwood Rd, Lexington, SC 29072. Visitation to follow. Memorials may be made to: Columbia Parkinson's Support Group, PO Box 1393, Columbia, SC 29202 www.ColumbiaParkinsonSupportGroup.org Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019