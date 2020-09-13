Mervin C. "Mickey" Steele, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA Mervin C. "Mickey" Steele, Jr. passed away at home on September 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Debra Steele; brothers, Chris Steele of Summerville, Bobby Steele (Debbie) of Myrtle Beach; sister-in-law, Cindy Parfitt (Vaughn) of Anderson; brother-in-law, Donald Duncan of West Columbia and nephews and nieces. Graveside services will be held in Charleston at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 1025 Pineview Dr., Columbia, SC 29209 or Boys Farm, Inc., 6655 SC-34, Newberry, SC 29108. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. See website for additional information. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com