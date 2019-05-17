Micah Mekhi Thompson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Master Micah Mekhi Thompson will be held 3:00 p.m. (viewing at 2:00 p.m.) Saturday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road. Visitation for Master Thompson will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his mother, Laquenia Thompson; father, Micqueal Thompson. Condolences for Master Thompson can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on May 17, 2019