Michael Angelo Murray COLUMBIA - Michael Angelo Murray also known as "Big Mike" or "Perk" was born on November 16, 1966, in York, Pennsylvania, born to the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Grant) Murray. The Lord called him home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Michael graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1984. After graduating, he joined the United States Army as a Combat Engineer. During his 23 years of service, he served honorably in support of Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Michael leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Cosandra McQueen Murray; his daughters, Ciera McQueen and Mikayla Murray; three grandchildren, Nya, Isaiah, and Aryah; his brother Anthony A. Murray; sisters, Cynthia Dixon, Cassandra Murray, and Anita Murray; brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. The homegoing service for Clarence Alston will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Public viewing will be held today, 2-8 pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020