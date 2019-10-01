Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home 4645 Hardscrabble Road Columbia , SC 29229 (803)-788-3334 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Kevin "Mickey" Ansley BLYTHEWOOD - Michael Kevin "Mickey" Ansley, 62, of Blythewood, South Carolina, husband of Rebecca Allen Ansley, went to receive his rewards in Heaven on Wednesday September 11, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Pavilion of Blythewood Presbyterian Church, 441 Rimer Pond Road, Blythewood, SC 29016. The Rev. Rhett Sanders will officiate. The family will receive friends at 2:00 PM at the Pavilion, one hour prior to the service at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that contributions be made to Discover Therapies, Inc., the Ryan Weston Scholarship Fund. Mickey passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a sudden and brief battle with cancer, but he is defined by his life and not his death. In life, he was a man of strong faith and a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. Mickey cared deeply for family and friends, was eager to help others in need, was a prayer partner and confidante to many, was deliberate and thorough, was funny and had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit. He loved sports and outdoor activities and was particularly passionate about fishing, soccer and disc golf. Mickey made lifelong friends, wanted the best for everyone around him and was at ease entertaining with long stories that seamlessly blended fact and fiction. He loved time spent with grandchildren and had a soft spot in his heart for youth and men's ministries. Mickey was a compassionate man with a servant mentality, and he was a blessing to all who met him. Mickey was born on Mother's Day, May 10, 1957 in Aiken, SC, the son of Hugh Cleveland Ansley and the late Ann Gordon Ansley. Mickey graduated from Camden High School and the University of South Carolina, where he enjoyed academics and soccer. Mickey married Becky Allen on November 7, 1981, and together created a family that includes three daughters and one son. Mickey worked in the computer and IT industry and worked with, the former, PMSC and Blue Cross Blue Shield for most of his career. Mickey was always an active member of his church and served in a variety of capacities over many years. He taught Junior High and High School youth in church ministry and sang in choir and adult ensembles along with his wife Becky for many years. He was a deacon, volunteered with Upward Soccer as a coach, worked closely with men's "marketplace ministry" and was active in local politics. Mickey leaves behind a living example of faith in action, service to others, unwavering love and hope for his family, devotion to his wife and a standard for commitment to eternal matters. Mickey Ansley is survived by his father Hugh Cleveland Ansley; his wife of 38 years, Rebecca Allen Ansley; daughters, Laura Erskine (John) of Columbia, SC, Sarah Ansley and Rachel Ansley of Blythewood, SC; son, Brian Ansley of Blythewood, SC; grandchildren, Kaley, Rivers, and James; siblings, Terry Ansley (Sharon) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Mark Ansley (Peter) of Philadelphia, PA, and Jacquelyn Ansley (Holly) of Knoxville, TN. He was predeceased by his mother Ann Gordon Ansley. Online condolences may be sent to the Ansley family by visiting

