Michael Scot Awtrey
December 27, 1956 - November 13, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Michael Scot Awtrey, 63, passed into his eternal rest November 13, 2020
peacefully at Providence Hospital.
Michael was a very talented chef and drummer and master chess player. He was a very creative and loving man that would capture your heart and will be missed so very much.
There will be a celebration of life memorial held for him on November 28, 2020 with his family and close friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 17, 2020.