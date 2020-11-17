1/
Michael Awtrey
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Scot Awtrey
December 27, 1956 - November 13, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Michael Scot Awtrey, 63, passed into his eternal rest November 13, 2020
peacefully at Providence Hospital.
Michael was a very talented chef and drummer and master chess player. He was a very creative and loving man that would capture your heart and will be missed so very much.
There will be a celebration of life memorial held for him on November 28, 2020 with his family and close friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved