Michael Scot Awtrey

December 27, 1956 - November 13, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Michael Scot Awtrey, 63, passed into his eternal rest November 13, 2020

peacefully at Providence Hospital.

Michael was a very talented chef and drummer and master chess player. He was a very creative and loving man that would capture your heart and will be missed so very much.

There will be a celebration of life memorial held for him on November 28, 2020 with his family and close friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store