Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Bundrick LEXINGTON - Michael "Mike" Bruce Bundrick, 71, of Lexington, husband of Margie Meetze Bundrick passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Mike was born in West Columbia, South Carolina on April 1, 1948 to the late James Murray Bundrick and Irene Able Bundrick. Mike Bundrick was dedicated to his work and retired after 30 years of faithful service from SCANA Corporation. Earlier in his career, he lived every little boy's dream when he served as both a professional firefighter with the West Columbia Fire Department (as well as being a charter member of the Oak Grove Fire Department), then as a law enforcement officer with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. A talented jack-of-all-trades, Mike was known throughout Lexington as a dependable friend who had a special gift for making people smile, either through his fun-loving personality or his dedication to lend a helping hand during tough times, and could always be depended upon to make any situation or event better. Mike served in a variety of roles throughout his life, but of all of his significant accomplishments he was most satisfied being a loving husband, a devoted father, and a caring 'BoomPa' to his four grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 42 years he is survived by two sons, Chad M. Bundrick (Melissa) of Greenwood, and Dustin L. Bundrick (Lauren) of Lexington; four grandchildren Reese, Kate, Ben, and Luke Bundrick of Greenwood. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one brother James M. Bundrick, Jr. and one sister Fran B. Wadford. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Hospice Group, 110 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, South Carolina 29063.

Michael Bundrick LEXINGTON - Michael "Mike" Bruce Bundrick, 71, of Lexington, husband of Margie Meetze Bundrick passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Mike was born in West Columbia, South Carolina on April 1, 1948 to the late James Murray Bundrick and Irene Able Bundrick. Mike Bundrick was dedicated to his work and retired after 30 years of faithful service from SCANA Corporation. Earlier in his career, he lived every little boy's dream when he served as both a professional firefighter with the West Columbia Fire Department (as well as being a charter member of the Oak Grove Fire Department), then as a law enforcement officer with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. A talented jack-of-all-trades, Mike was known throughout Lexington as a dependable friend who had a special gift for making people smile, either through his fun-loving personality or his dedication to lend a helping hand during tough times, and could always be depended upon to make any situation or event better. Mike served in a variety of roles throughout his life, but of all of his significant accomplishments he was most satisfied being a loving husband, a devoted father, and a caring 'BoomPa' to his four grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 42 years he is survived by two sons, Chad M. Bundrick (Melissa) of Greenwood, and Dustin L. Bundrick (Lauren) of Lexington; four grandchildren Reese, Kate, Ben, and Luke Bundrick of Greenwood. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one brother James M. Bundrick, Jr. and one sister Fran B. Wadford. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Hospice Group, 110 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, South Carolina 29063. Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close