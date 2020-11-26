1/
Michael C. Gerald
1949 - 2020
Michael C. Gerald
March 6, 1949 - November 19, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Michael C. Gerald, 71, respected banker and community leader, passed away in Myrtle Beach, SC on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born March 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Thelma Todd Gerald and Cleeland Talbert Gerald. His brother, Dr. William Levi Gerald, also predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Monnie W. Gerald, his son, Michael C. "Neil" Gerald, Jr. and his wife Amanda, and his two grandchildren, Michael C. Gerald, III and Samuel Corley Gerald. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, November 30, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach. The family will receive friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home Sunday, November 29th from 3:30 - 5:30 pm. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and masks required.
For the complete obituary and to send messages of comfort, visit www.msfh.net.


Published in The State on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:30 - 05:30 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach
Memories & Condolences

November 25, 2020
My many thoughts and prayers are with you Monnie and your family.
Phyllis Byron
