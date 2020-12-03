1/
Michael Cannon
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Cannon
June 28, 1959 - November 28, 2020
Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina - Funeral services for Michael L. Cannon, 63, will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Saturday at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel.
Mr. Cannon died Saturday November 28, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of Kurlina Staley Cannon Gardner and the late Timothy Cannon and was an employee of Amick Farms.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Jones Cannon, his mother, step-mother, Salley-Mae Cannon; sons, Trumaine Cannon (Crystal), Octavia Cannon, daughters, Mirsa Cannon, Anquannetta Marshall, Genevieve Morris; brothers, John T. Cannon, Jeffery Cannon, Jamie Gary, sisters, Betty-Jean Sugick (Walter), Nettie Mae Hill (Jerry), Shelia Leaphart (Joseph); 17 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Shaquanah Jones, brothers, Cornell, Mitchel, and Robert-Lee Cannon.
Online register at Barr-Price.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Barr-Price Funeral Home Batesburg-Leesville Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Praying for the Cannon Family during this difficult time.Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.
Dorothy and Nate Morris
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved