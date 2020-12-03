Michael Cannon
June 28, 1959 - November 28, 2020
Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina - Funeral services for Michael L. Cannon, 63, will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Saturday at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel.
Mr. Cannon died Saturday November 28, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of Kurlina Staley Cannon Gardner and the late Timothy Cannon and was an employee of Amick Farms.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Jones Cannon, his mother, step-mother, Salley-Mae Cannon; sons, Trumaine Cannon (Crystal), Octavia Cannon, daughters, Mirsa Cannon, Anquannetta Marshall, Genevieve Morris; brothers, John T. Cannon, Jeffery Cannon, Jamie Gary, sisters, Betty-Jean Sugick (Walter), Nettie Mae Hill (Jerry), Shelia Leaphart (Joseph); 17 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Shaquanah Jones, brothers, Cornell, Mitchel, and Robert-Lee Cannon.
