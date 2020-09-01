Michael D. Shealy GILBERT - Services for Michael D. Shealy, 65, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel with Rev. Emily Edenfield officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Shealy, beloved husband, father, grandfather died Saturday August 29, 2020. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Louise Warren and Hilton McCoy Shealy. He was a US Army Veteran and was the co-owner of Shealy's Transmission Shop. Survivors include his wife, Wilma Godbey Shealy, son, Andrew Shealy, daughter, Lauren Shealy, brothers, Wayne and Jerry Shealy, step-brother, Tim Adams, step-sister, Marlene Rosson, a grandchild, Cameron Corbett. Online register at barr-price.com
