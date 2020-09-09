Michael David Hammond LUGOFF Michael David Hammond, 64, died Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late Ray Elliott Hammond and Bessie Natoma Reynolds Hammond. He was a machinist at Spirax for 27 years before he retired. Surviving are his wife, Marion Cunningham of Elgin, SC; son, Wyatt Hammond of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, April Hammond of Austin, TX; two sisters; and one brother. In addition to his parents of Hanahan, SC, he was predeceased by his sister, Peggy J. Hammond and nephew, William Hammond, both of Charleston, SC. Services will be held at a later date. For additional information visit www.dunbarfunerals.com
.