Michael D. Davis CAMDEN Funeral service for Michael Dennis Davis, 72, will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Hermitage Baptist Church with burial to follow in Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Mark Hopkins will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Hermitage Baptist Church, 814 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Camden, S.C. 29020. Mr. Davis passed away at home on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late James Arthur and Willie Kennington Davis. He served in the United States Army National Guard and retired from DuPont. Mr. Davis was known as "Papa" and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and worked most recently for White Pines Golf Course. He was also an outstanding bowler. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Ann Humphries Davis; daughters, Missy Cash (Michael) of Camden and Michelle Davis of Graniteville; brothers, Gerald Davis of Camden and Jimmy Davis (Barbara) of Camden; grandchildren, Megan Elizabeth Cash, Ryan Dupre Leaphart and Makayla Stephanie Cash; and sister-in-law, Myra Humphries Anders (Montie) of Oklahoma City, Okla. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2019