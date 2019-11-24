Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson's Funeral Home 270 N Dogwood Ave Ridgeway , SC 29130 (803)-337-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Davis Floyd RIDGEWAY, SC - On Thursday, November 21, 2019, God called home His loving son, Mike Floyd. The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at a Celebration of Life gathering at the Floyd home, 528 Valencia Parkway, Ridgeway, SC. There will be a private church service for the family. Michael Davis Floyd was born August 22, 1955 in Sumter, SC to the late Jack Walden Floyd and Dorothy Caughman Floyd. He was an active member of the communities of Wedgefield, SC and Ridgeway SC. Mike was a loving and devoted husband to Charlotte and faithful father to his three children and four grandchildren. Mike was a big man with a big personality. He touched everyone he met with his humble loving heart and his generous spirit. As a teenager, Mike attended Thomas Sumter Academy in Dalzell, S.C. for several years, playing football there, and graduating from Sumter High School in 1974. He also attended the University of South Carolina's Sumter Campus and worked all through high school and college at his parent's business, Floyd Wholesale, as well as, Simpson's Hardware. In 1972, when he was in the tenth grade, he met Charlotte Ryan Brown. He made sure he sat right behind her in their Homeroom class. He told her later that he had seen her picture the year before in the Thomas Sumter Yearbook. This was the start of a deep romance and best-friendship that spanned 47 years and knows no bounds. In 1976, Mike and Charlotte were married and Mike started working in the delivery department for his father-in-law at Greene Manor, the Ethan Allen Gallery, in Columbia, SC. In 1977, he became an owner of the sister company, Tipperary Sales/La-Z-Boy, where he worked from sales, to store management, accounting, business operations and logistics. Mike worked diligently in every facet of the business, contributing to its growth and teaching others along the way. He retired in 2018 and loved to spend time with Charlotte, their grandchildren and friends at their homes in Ridgeway and Lake Murray. Mike loved being in nature and could be found outside every chance he could get. He liked to fish, ride his property, feeding wildlife, and watching God's creative hand in the countryside around him. He always had eyes to see special glimpses of God's Spirit in nature and shared those visions with others. Mike loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He had a vibrant sense of humor and could see the humor in almost every situation. He shared this unique perspective with others, giving great gifts of levity, which brought joy to the mundane and also helped in difficult circumstances. Mike was a craftsman. He could build a house with his hands from the ground up and fix anything, usually making it better than how he found it. He had vision and a deep creativity which went beyond what most people could see. With every home they owned, Mike and Charlotte went about making it not just beautiful and comfortably livable, but also inspiring and hospitable to all who entered. Mike had a great appreciation of landscaping and spatial planning, making his outdoor spaces as beautiful as his indoor spaces. He loved animals and was constantly surrounded by a menagerie who had distinct personalities and voices. It was as if they saw Mike in a deeper way and he certainly saw them. Mike's big heart was clearly seen in how he loved his family, friends, animals and how he treated strangers. Mike could see into the heart of people, and always gave the rare gift of benefit of the doubt. He saw the best in people. He was faithful, loyal and very reliable to those in greater need. Anyone touched by Mike's time on this earth has received the lasting gift of love, humor, a deep gratitude of God, and His beauty in nature. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Charlotte Ryan Brown Floyd; his children, Michael Patrick (Jennifer) Floyd, Christopher Laird Floyd, Elizabeth Ryan Floyd Livingston; grandchildren, Margaret Ryan Floyd, Payton Elizabeth Livingston, Furman Wade Livingston, and Barrett James Livingston; one sister, Dianne Floyd (Harwood) Weatherly; and one brother, Jimmy Walden (Abbie) Floyd. The family would like to extend deep gratitude and love to the many healthcare providers associated with Lexington Medical Center who helped Mike and Charlotte walk that brief portion of Mike's incredible life journey. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to any of the following: St Stephens Episcopal Church of Ridgeway, PO Box 26, Ridgeway SC 29130. The South Carolina Trooper's Association, 4961 Broad River Road, Columbia SC 29212 or

Michael Davis Floyd RIDGEWAY, SC - On Thursday, November 21, 2019, God called home His loving son, Mike Floyd. The family will receive friends Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at a Celebration of Life gathering at the Floyd home, 528 Valencia Parkway, Ridgeway, SC. There will be a private church service for the family. Michael Davis Floyd was born August 22, 1955 in Sumter, SC to the late Jack Walden Floyd and Dorothy Caughman Floyd. He was an active member of the communities of Wedgefield, SC and Ridgeway SC. Mike was a loving and devoted husband to Charlotte and faithful father to his three children and four grandchildren. Mike was a big man with a big personality. He touched everyone he met with his humble loving heart and his generous spirit. As a teenager, Mike attended Thomas Sumter Academy in Dalzell, S.C. for several years, playing football there, and graduating from Sumter High School in 1974. He also attended the University of South Carolina's Sumter Campus and worked all through high school and college at his parent's business, Floyd Wholesale, as well as, Simpson's Hardware. In 1972, when he was in the tenth grade, he met Charlotte Ryan Brown. He made sure he sat right behind her in their Homeroom class. He told her later that he had seen her picture the year before in the Thomas Sumter Yearbook. This was the start of a deep romance and best-friendship that spanned 47 years and knows no bounds. In 1976, Mike and Charlotte were married and Mike started working in the delivery department for his father-in-law at Greene Manor, the Ethan Allen Gallery, in Columbia, SC. In 1977, he became an owner of the sister company, Tipperary Sales/La-Z-Boy, where he worked from sales, to store management, accounting, business operations and logistics. Mike worked diligently in every facet of the business, contributing to its growth and teaching others along the way. He retired in 2018 and loved to spend time with Charlotte, their grandchildren and friends at their homes in Ridgeway and Lake Murray. Mike loved being in nature and could be found outside every chance he could get. He liked to fish, ride his property, feeding wildlife, and watching God's creative hand in the countryside around him. He always had eyes to see special glimpses of God's Spirit in nature and shared those visions with others. Mike loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He had a vibrant sense of humor and could see the humor in almost every situation. He shared this unique perspective with others, giving great gifts of levity, which brought joy to the mundane and also helped in difficult circumstances. Mike was a craftsman. He could build a house with his hands from the ground up and fix anything, usually making it better than how he found it. He had vision and a deep creativity which went beyond what most people could see. With every home they owned, Mike and Charlotte went about making it not just beautiful and comfortably livable, but also inspiring and hospitable to all who entered. Mike had a great appreciation of landscaping and spatial planning, making his outdoor spaces as beautiful as his indoor spaces. He loved animals and was constantly surrounded by a menagerie who had distinct personalities and voices. It was as if they saw Mike in a deeper way and he certainly saw them. Mike's big heart was clearly seen in how he loved his family, friends, animals and how he treated strangers. Mike could see into the heart of people, and always gave the rare gift of benefit of the doubt. He saw the best in people. He was faithful, loyal and very reliable to those in greater need. Anyone touched by Mike's time on this earth has received the lasting gift of love, humor, a deep gratitude of God, and His beauty in nature. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Charlotte Ryan Brown Floyd; his children, Michael Patrick (Jennifer) Floyd, Christopher Laird Floyd, Elizabeth Ryan Floyd Livingston; grandchildren, Margaret Ryan Floyd, Payton Elizabeth Livingston, Furman Wade Livingston, and Barrett James Livingston; one sister, Dianne Floyd (Harwood) Weatherly; and one brother, Jimmy Walden (Abbie) Floyd. The family would like to extend deep gratitude and love to the many healthcare providers associated with Lexington Medical Center who helped Mike and Charlotte walk that brief portion of Mike's incredible life journey. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to any of the following: St Stephens Episcopal Church of Ridgeway, PO Box 26, Ridgeway SC 29130. The South Carolina Trooper's Association, 4961 Broad River Road, Columbia SC 29212 or www.sctroopers.org . The Sheriff's Foundation of York County, 1675-2A York Highway, York SC 29745 or www.yorkcountysheriff.com . Nelson's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.nelsonsofridgeway.com Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close