Michael Blair Day COLUMBIA - Michael Blair Day, son of Bill and Debbie Day, passed away on May 16, 2019. In addition to his parents he is survived by his siblings Annie Bame (Wilson) and Bill III, as well his grandparents, Richard and Missie Day. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kelsey Mitchell. Friends will be received at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline in Columbia. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 19, 2019