Michael Dominick Gasparato CHAPIN Michael Dominick Gasparato, 37, of Chapin SC, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1981, in Scottsdale, AZ, son of Jean Marie Gasparato of Chapin and the late Dominick Angelo Gasparato. Mike was a graduate of Dutch Fork High School, Class of 2000, and Penn State University, Class of 2004. He was an outstanding athlete but an even better person. Mike, who was known as 'Gas' by his friends, was a standout football player at Dutch Fork High School, where he still holds numerous school records and was a participant in the 1999 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He went on to play running back at Penn State from 2000 to 2004. Mike was a graduate assistant coach under Steve Spurrier at the University of South Carolina from 2008 to 2010. He later was a teacher and coach for Chapin High School. The lessons that Michael taught went well beyond the classroom. Whether it was football, nutrition, fishing, history, philosophy, religion, or numerous other topics, Mike had a unique gift in the way he saw and knew the world, and he was able to help others who had questions or were lost on their journey. Mike had a special place in his heart for children and did everything he could to enrich the lives of anyone he came in contact with. He was an avid fisherman who spent many nights under the moonlight on Lake Murray, earning him the nickname 'Last Cast Gas' amongst his closest friends. It was on the serene shores of this lake that his spirituality grew and his relationship with God strengthened. Mike was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January 2018. Throughout his battle, his faith never wavered and his desire to enrich the lives of others only strengthened. He showed extraordinary courage and grace in handling his disease, always treating those around him with love and respect. Mike was a warrior who never lost hope and continued to fight. He inspired so many around him through his words and actions, always seeking to use his mind and expand his knowledge. The depth of his impact on others was evidenced by the outpouring of love and support from friends near and far during his battle with cancer. Michael was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend. In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his brother Gregory and wife Bria, and his two nephews, Dominick and Christian of Boone, NC; his grandfather, Anthony J. Zavosky of Jeannette, PA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends will be received for a celebration of Mike's life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at The River Road and Jasmine Houses and Gardens, 2204 N. Lake Drive, Columbia, SC, adjacent to the Lake Murray Visitor Center. Memorial contributions may be made to .

