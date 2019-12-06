Michael E. Reed RIDGEWAY - Mr. Michael E. Reed 54, of Ridgeway, SC passed on Dec. 2, 2019. He is survived by his Wife, Lila B. Reed ; sons: Michael Reed, Jr. , Dallas, Tx., Anthony Reed, Columbia, SC, Vernon Benbow, Spartanburg, SC ; Daughters: Ashley Reed, Columbia, SC, Danielle Daniel, Jacksonville, Fl. Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 @ Russell-McCutchen Chapel, with Burial in the Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 06, 2019 from 1 pm to 7 pm, the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019