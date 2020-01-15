Michael F Grosso COLUMBIA, SC - Mr. Michael F Grosso, 91, of Columbia, SC entered into eternal rest on December 28, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Service at Hope Baptist Church, 2117 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229 at 1 p.m. on January 18, 2020. He will be inurned at Fort Jackson in a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to s at Woundedwarriorsproject.org He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ms. Salley L. Grosso of Columbia, SC; his sister, Ms. Millie Schady of Summerville, SC; his daughter, Ms. Stephanie (Paul) Marchal of Manahawkin, NJ; his son, Dr. Michael (Beth) Grosso of Charleston, SC; and his daughter, Ms. Cynthia (Jamie) Jordan of Charleston, SC; stepdaughter, Megan Lightle of Columbia, SC; stepson, Ted (Gail) Lightle of Cocoa, FL; five grandchildren, Dr. Lindsey Grosso, Ms. Shelly (Brian) Hoffman, Ms. Taylor Marchal, Ms. Brianna Marchal, and Mr. Michael Grosso. Expression of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.
Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020